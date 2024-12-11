New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that his party will go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital and there was no possibility of any alliance with the Congress.

Setting aside the murmurs of an alliance between Congress and the AAP, Kejriwal posted on X that his party will be fighting the elections on its own.

“Aam Aadmi party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with congress.”

For the past some time there were speculations that the two would be joining together to take on the BJP in Delhi. It was said that the Congress and AAP were in the final stages of an agreement for an alliance.

But, putting a lid on all the rumours, Kejriwal has made it clear that he does not need the Congress’ hand.

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has refused to go with the Congress.

He had earlier also stated that there would be no alliance with Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections. Congress, too, had announced its decision to contest alone. Devender Yadav, the chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress has said the party will contest all 70 seats in the national capital. Despite this, speculations had been doing rounds that the two parties would come together.

But, in the morning post, Kejriwal has made it clear that there will not be any alliance between the Congress and the AAP.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Kejriwal had ruled out a tie-up with the Congress in Punjab and announced that his party would contest all 13 LS seats on its own.

The two parties had also failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Kejriwal’s AAP has been undertaking an aggressive campaign for the polls which the party is treating as a kind of people’s referendum on it.

On Tuesday, he announced five guarantees for the city’s autorickshaw drivers. These guarantees include a Rs 10 lakh life insurance scheme, Rs 1 lakh assistance for the wedding of a daughter, Rs 2,500 uniform allowance twice a year on Holi and Diwali, and free coaching for auto drivers’ children to prepare for competitive exams.

AAP has so far announced 31 candidates for the upcoming polls.