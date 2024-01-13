New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said there is no proposal before the government as of now to lift export curbs on wheat, rice and sugar.

He also said there is “no plan and no need” to import wheat and sugar.

“There is no proposal as of now to remove export restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar. And India will not import wheat and sugar,” Goyal told reporters.

India had banned wheat exports in May 2022, non-basmati rice exports from July 2023 and extended curbs on sugar exports beyond October 2023, as part of measures to control rising domestic prices.

He added that India is providing rice to friendly countries for their food security needs.

The minister informed that India has provided rice to countries like Indonesia, Senegal, and Gambia.

PTI