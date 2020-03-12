New Delhi: The National Population Register (NPR) will not have a Doubtful category, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha Thursday and asked the opposition leaders to come to him and discuss if there is any doubt in this regard.

He urged the opposition leaders not to misinform people in this regard.

“The members of Muslim community were told that they would lose their citizenship. I asked every member of each political party in the House to tell me a single clause or provision wherein any citizenship of any Indian would be taken away,” he asked before the Upper House.

Shah stressed that if every political party would have clarified that the CAA would not take anyone’s citizenship, riots would not have taken place.

During the debate, he asked Congress member Kapil Sibal whether there is any provision in the CAA to take away citizenship.

Sibal replied to his query: “There is no such provision. But under the NPR, poor people have to provide documents and there are chances of putting them into the category of Doubtful.”

Shah said he can quote several leaders from Kapil Sibal’s party who have been reiterating and spreading misinformation that the CAA is against the minority.

About the NPR, Shah asserted: “No documents will be required in the NPR also. Secondly, if any information is not available with any citizen they would have an option to leave that blank and thirdly, there would be no Doubtful category.”

The Home Minister said despite this if any member of the House has any doubt, the Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad can bring them and we can have a discussion.

Standing Committee Chairman Anand Sharma can also come along and we will discuss everything, he said.

On the riots he said, “As Home Minister, I express my deep condolences towards the victims of the unfortunate incident. I express my grief on the floor of this House.”

Assuring action against the people behind the riots, Shah said, “Whosoever will be found involved in the riots, will have to undergo a probe and face the law.”

On action taken after the riots, he said more than 700 FIRs have been registered and the police are taking action on every complaint. Special Public Prosecutors have been appointed at 12 police stations in the riot affected areas.

“A total 2,647 people have been detained/ arrested. The arrests are being made on scientific examination and based on evidence. We have received video footage which is being investigated,” he said.

“We have now formed three Special Investigation Teams and these cases would be dealt with by them under the supervision of an Inspector General level officer,” the Minister added.

He lauded the social media wing of the Delhi Police Special Cell which found that thousands of accounts on social media platforms were opened just before the riots and were deactivated after February 25.

“People who have been operating such accounts would be traced even if they hide in hell. They have left digital footprints and they cannot run away. The Special Cell is probing it,” he said.

“We have registered 49 cases under the Arms Act while 52 people have been arrested and 115 firearms have been seized,” Shah said.

He asked the members of the House not to blame Delhi Police. “Accuse the Home Minister. After taking stock of the situation and what the Delhi Police had done to contain it, I can assure you that the forces acted in a very professional manner,” said Shah adding that the death of a single person is a matter of concern for him and here more than 50 people have lost their lives.

(IANS)