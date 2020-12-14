New Delhi: Farmers are intensifying their protests against the newly enacted farm laws. However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted Monday that agriculture was a ‘mother sector’. So there is no question of taking any ‘retrograde steps’ against it ever. Rajnath Singh made the comment while addressing the AGM of industry chamber FICCI. He also informed that the recent reforms in the sector have been undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind. He stated that the government is always ‘open to discussion and dialogue’.

“There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind,” Singh said. “We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers. We want to alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our government is always open to discussion and dialogue,” Singh added.

The defence minister said agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic. In fact it has come out the best. “Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full,” Singh informed.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks on the borders of Delhi. They are demanding withdrawal of three new farm laws.

Singh also talked about the impact of coronavirus pandemic and strength of India’s economy. He said India received the highest ever total foreign direct investment (FDI) USD 35.73 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal. The amount is 13 per cent higher compared to same period last fiscal.

“It is the strength of our economy…that India, in April-August 2020, received the highest ever total FDI. The total FDI inflow into India in the first five months was USD 35.73 billion, 13 per cent higher than that in the same period last fiscal,” informed Singh.