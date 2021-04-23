New Delhi: With another record single-day rise of 3,32,730 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695. The total active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616. It comprises 14.93 per cent of the total infections, The national COVID-19 recovery rate further dropped to 83.92 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,36,48,159, while the case fatality rate (CFR) further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh August 23 and 50 lakh September 16.It went past the the one-crore mark December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested Thursday.