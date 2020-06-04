Cuttack: Buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws will operate during the weekend shutdown that is to be implemented in 11 districts of Odisha. The shutdown is being implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This information was given Thursday by the State Transport Authority (STA).

However, the STA clarified that taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ply only from the airports, bus terminuses and railways stations. Passengers availing of the services of taxis and auto-rickshaws can only travel to and fro from airports, railway stations and bus terminals of the 11 districts. Buses however will operate on their usual routes.

“During the shutdown weekends in 11 districts the buses and bus stands will remain operational as per orders of SRC vide 3Q5Z/ R&DM(DM), Dt.01-06-2020. The private vehicles, taxis can ply to bus stands, railway stations and airports,” the STA tweeted Thursday.

Shutdown will be implemented in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore each Saturday and Sunday for the entire month of June. During the shutdown period all offices, business establishments and shops will remain closed. Only emergency services will be operational. This information was given June 1 by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

PNN