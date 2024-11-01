Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Friday said preliminary findings from the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggest there are no secret tunnels or chambers in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri’s Jagannath temple.

The minister, however, said the confirmation will come with the final report.

Harichandan said while no secret passages were found, the survey identified cracks within the temple’s treasury.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had requested the GPR survey amidst speculation about hidden chambers containing valuables and jewellery in the shrine’s treasury.

The minister said the inventory of Lord Jagannath’s jewellery and valuables would be made after the ASI completes repairs of the Ratna Bhandar.

“It is not feasible to carry out any repairs now since the temple is witnessing a heavy rush of devotees as it is the holy month of Kartika,” he said.

The repairs are expected to take over a month, with the ASI scheduled to address the cracks after Kartika Purnima, he said. “Once repairs are completed, the valuables will be brought back to the treasury for inventory,” he added.

