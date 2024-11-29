Bhubaneswar: To bolster the fisheries sector in Odisha, the Department of Fisheries (DoF), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), has approved a substantial project under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), amounting to Rs 1,265.42 crore, with a Central share of Rs 564 crore allocated for the development of fisheries and aquaculture in the state.

This was shared Thursday in the Rajya Sabha by Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Through these concerted efforts, the Union government and the Odisha government are reaffirming their commitment to sustainable fisheries management and the conservation of marine ecosystems in the state. An essential aspect of the scheme is its support to 24,000 socio-economically disadvantaged traditional fishing communities in the state, offering financial assistance for livelihood and nutritional support during the fishing ban period. Moreover, the project has approved the establishment of 93 artificial reef units along Odisha’s coast. These units are designed to enhance fish stocks, providing natural habitats that help sustain marine life and promote sustainable fishing practices.

Every year, from April 15 to June 14, a uniform fishing ban is enforced along the East Coast, including a stretch of 480 km of Odisha’s coastline. This ban is a critical conservation measure intended to protect fishery resources and support sustainable marine fisheries. Additionally, the Odisha government enforces a separate fishing ban from November 1 to May 31 across a 120 km stretch of its coastline, encompassing the Gahirmatha Marine Wildlife Sanctuary and the mouths of the Devi, Rushikulya, and Dhamara rivers. The measure also safeguards the endangered Olive Ridley turtles during their nesting season. In line with conservation goals, Odisha has reported that the fleet size of mechanised fishing vessels has remained unchanged over the past two decades.

Over the past five years, the DoF has also approved financial assistance for 560 units under the PMMSY, with a total project cost of Rs 17.28 crore and a Central share of Rs 5.23 crore. This funding has supported traditional fishermen in replacing boats and nets. The Odisha government reported that Rs 5.025 crore has been provided to 201 fishermen during this period for these replacements, aiding them in maintaining their livelihoods and ensuring safe fishing practices.

In addition, the DoF has approved the construction of a new fishing harbour at Nuagarh (Astarang) in Puri District, Odisha. The project, with a total cost of Rs 82.86 crore, includes a central share of Rs 49.716 crore under PMMSY. Further, the modernisation and upgradation of the Paradip Fishing Harbour has been approved, with an estimated cost of Rs 99.75 crore, fully funded by the Central government. The initiative is set to modernise one of the most important fishing harbours in the region, facilitating better handling and processing of fisheries products.