Mumbai: Hindi film diva Nora Fatehi has joined the cast of Dhruva Sarja-led KD-The Devil.

In the film’s first look, Nora looks ravishing in red as she gears up to inflame hearts. Nora’s announcement poster is surely making many hearts skip a beat.

The pan-India film KD – The Devil is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. It also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, and V Ravichandran.

The film revolves around criminals and thugs, who are eagerly waiting at the central jail to murder Kaalidasa KD and Seema Agnihotri and Vishal Agnihotri, the most wanted and famous ruthless fraudulent militants and criminals.

KVN Productions presents ‘KD-The Devil’ directed by Prem. The pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen in Crakk – Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa alongside Vidyut Jammwal. It also stars Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal. The film is touted to be high on deadly sports and is slated to release February 23.