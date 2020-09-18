Cuttack: Orissa High Court Friday said that normal functioning of the court will continue to remain suspended till October 9.

In a notification, the court clarified that the stay orders passed earlier will remain in force, in the meanwhile.

“Further, the functioning of the subordinate courts and tribunals shall continue as per the arrangement made in the order dated on August 21 until further orders,” read the notification.

Notably, it was earlier notified that the High Court will have restricted functioning which will be conducted via virtual mode/ video conferencing.

In places where internet connection is poor or places experiencing technical snags, the proceedings can be done in respective court premises while strictly following COVID-19 norms.

The directive added that a witness or accused must not be forced to appear before the court unless and until it is required.

Filing of new cases/ counter-affidavit and the like shall be allowed only in e-filing mode, email or drop-box, the notification mentioned.

PNN