Bari: This year’s flood has left a trail of destruction in the farmlands of Bari block in Jajpur district as ready-to-harvest crops in thousands of acres were submerged under floodwater.

Since floodwater remained in the paddy fields for more than 15 days, sharad (winter paddy) and biali (autumn paddy) varieties of paddy got submerged for as many days. With rotting roots, the crops have gone bad.

Apart from paddy farmers, the farmers who earn their living from growing vegetables, sugarcane and betel vine have been affected extensively.

On the other hand, the flood-affected people are yet to receive any relief from the government.

According to some of the victims, three rivers—Brahmani, Kharasrota and Dudhei—were then flowing through as many as ten breaches washing away portions of Shukala-Mahakalpara, Golkunda-Ratnagiri, Golakunda-Indupur, Bari-Balibili, Banababaji-Kaipada and Bari-Kalimatia PHD roads.

The worst affected villages include Angalo, Madhusudanpur, Bhanra, Bodua, Mahakalpara and Udayanathpur in the block. At the same time, communication on the main road connecting to Ratalang panchayat has come to a halt as the road is severely damaged in the flood.

The villagers of the affected villages are not getting any relief materials, they rued.

The villagers have to live with COVID-19 fear. As it has not been possible on their part to follow COVID-19 guidelines during this post-flood situation, the fear of spreading of the disease looms large. An 80-year-old man allegedly died Wednesday due to COVID-19.

With the floodwater being still there in some places, people here are forced to live in polluted surroundings.

Local residents urged the administration to provide relief to affected people, repair roads and deliver healthcare services in the affected areas.

