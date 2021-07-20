Bhubaneswar: The arrest of businessman Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in publishing pornographic material has not come as a surprise to some. Raj Kundra and controversy seem to synonymous with one another. This is not the first time that the businessman is in the news for the wrong reasons.

The erstwhile owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals was also allegedly involved in match-fixing. For this the IPL governing council banned Raj Kundra for life from the tournament. Rajasthan Royals were also suspended from playing in the IPL in 2016 and 2017, after the Lodha Committee report said that Kundra was involved in match-fixing.

Since then Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty, who had become a face of Rajasthan Royals since the inception of the tournament disappeared from being the team’s unofficial ‘mascot’. Kundra also since then have not really been seen on the cricket field or has been part of any tournament. The Rajasthan Royals shares he owned were taken back by the other owners.

Now with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey also coming out with allegations against Kundra, it is indeed tough times for the family. Both the ‘adult’ actresses have claimed that it Kundra who kind of introduced them to ‘adult’ and ‘semi-hot movies’.

Amid all this Shilpa Shetty has completely disappeared from the scene. Sources said that she was absent from the shooting of the reality ‘Super Dancer’ where she is a judge. They also stated that Shilpa since Monday night Shilpa has shifted to a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai where her sister Samita and mother reside. The entire development of events leading to the arrest of Kundra has left her stunned.