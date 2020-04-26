Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that his daily coronavirus press briefings are not worth his ‘time and effort’. He said that the ‘lamestream’ media asks nothing but ‘hostile’ questions. This reaction came days after Trump intense rebuke for an opinion. He had suggested the possibility of treating COVID-19 patients by UV light or disinfectant injections.

Facing criticism

Trump faced scathing criticism last Thursday for his outlandish suggestion. Health experts urged people not to listen to the President’s ‘dangerous’ advice.

The comments garnered national attention and Trump came under heavy fire. Health experts, elected officials and private companies warned Americans not to ingest chemicals.

Former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb was the first to react. He said there was ‘no circumstance’ in which an individual should inject themselves with a disinfectant. The company that makes Lysol also warned Friday against ingesting its products.

Daily briefings to media

After more than a month of daily coronavirus press briefings, Trump stayed behind closed doors Saturday. This was a hint that he was considering halting the White House briefings.

Trump took to Twitter about 45 minutes later, addressing the topic of his briefings.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions. Then it refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” the president tweeted. “They get record ratings & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!” he added.

Trying to make amends

Trump tried to wriggle out of the backlash he received. He said Friday said that he was being sarcastic.

“I was asking a sarcastic – and a very sarcastic question – to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside,” Trump said.

The White House sought to pin the backlash on the media. It issued a statement that accused the press of taking Trump’s remarks out of context.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment. It was emphasised again during yesterday’s (Thursday’s) briefing,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quoted as saying by ‘The Hill’.

Agencies

Donald Trump, UV Light, Media, Coronavirus, Health experts, White House, COVID-19,