Love and trust are needed for a relationship to last long. At times when trust in a relationship starts to weaken, then relationship heads towards breakup. Men in particular are very crude in matters of trust.

They sit by relying on anyone’s words or on unseen things. Many times husbands start doubting their wife’s on small things. If one want to strengthen your relationship, then keep these things in mind.

Appreciating other men-It is seen in most of the couples that men feel jealous when their partner praises another boy or jokes more with him. This feeling of insecurity increases when his wife praises another man in front of him. This is the reason why married women avoid making friends with boys. However, the husband should understand that if your wife is fully committed to you, then you should not doubt her.

Friendship with ex- No matter how good the husband is post marriage, but he does not tolerate at all that his wife should be in touch with her ex or talk to him. Even if your husband does not allow it to be revealed, he will not like this relationship.

Past bitter experiences– Sometimes people have some old experiences due to which they start doubting. If your husband has ever been cheated in a relationship or has had some bad experience, then he can see him associating him with you too. In that situation, people are not able to trust even if they want to. However, boys should understand that it is not necessary that the same condition should be with your wife as well. That’s why it’s important to have an open conversation.

Wives earning more– Even though both husband and wife have started earning nowadays, many men do not like that their wife’s salary is more. Although many husbands are happy with this, many people start feeling insecure about it. In such a situation, unnecessary doubts arise. Many times husbands start thinking about the relationship with their wife’s boss which weakens your relationship.