Bhubaneswar: Eminent paediatrician of Jamshedpur Akshay Kumar Rout passed away here, Monday evening.

He was born at Baluria village of Pattamundai in Kendrapara district. He completed his primary education in the village school and pursued his medical education at SCB Medical College, Cuttack. He got passed out from SCB in 1972.

He had shot to fame while treating children of poor people at very less or no cost in Tatanagar. His clinic at Telco was a hope for many downtrodden.

He is survived by his wife Pushpa Rout and three daughters. His eldest daughter Sujata Rout Karthikeyan is an IAS officer, heading Mission Shakti under Odisha government. She is married to VK Pandian, the 5T Secretary of Odisha.

His other two daughters, Sushmita Rout is a veterinarian and youngest daughter Suchitra Rout a management professional.