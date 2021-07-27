New Delhi: London-based consumer tech company Nothing Tuesday launched its first true wireless earbuds called ear (1) with active noise cancellation (ANC). Nothing ear (1) will be available in India on Flipkart for Rs 5,999 from August 17.

The earbuds offers up to 34 hours playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and other leading spacifications.

“Nothing ear (1) marries advanced technology, precise engineering and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

The ANC on earbuds uses three high-definition mics to bring music, films and podcasts into sharp focus.

The ‘Use Light’ mode is for moderate noise cancellation and ‘Maximum’ mode is for more noisier environments.

When you’re ready to let the world back in, you can activate ‘Transparency’ mode.

“For loud and clear calls, Clear Voice Technology was specially-developed for ear (1) to reduce distractive background noise, like wind,” the company said.

Each earbud weighs about 4.7 grams and offers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit and three customisable liquid silicone tips.

The company claimed that 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day’s power.

The Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.