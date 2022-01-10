Belgrade: Hours after he won a court battle Monday to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic hit the court and was training, his brother told reporters here. “Novak is free. He was at the tennis court moments ago. He is training,” Djordje Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic, who had his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccination rules questioned upon his arrival in Melbourne, tweeted that he was still planning to compete.

In a news briefing organised by the tennis star’s family here, Djordje also thanked Judge Anthony Kelly who ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before that decision was made and ordered the government to release him within 30 minutes from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated the Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked after his arrival last week because officials said he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.

Djokovic’s lawyers have said that since he recently recovered from Covid-19, he didn’t need to be inoculated under Australia’s rules.

The 34-year-old Djokovic boarded a plane for Australia last week, after receiving an exemption from vaccination rules from Victoria state authorities and Australian Open organisers. But upon arrival, federal border officials refused to let him in, saying the exemption was not valid.