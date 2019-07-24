New Delhi: E-commerce platform Paytm Mall has announced a partnership with Apple to sell its latest products like iPhones and iPads in India.

Apple products listed on Paytm Mall would have an authorized tag, which is given only to brand authorized sellers.

The iPhone maker would promote Paytm Mall on its website, mentioning it as an authorized reseller for Apple products in the country, Paytm Mall said in a statement.

“Paytm Mall is one of India’s leading seller of premium mobile phones, and adding Apple’s range will further strengthen our list of offering to our customers. All latest Apple products would be available on our platform and would come with a valid standard Apple warranty,” said Srinivas Mothey, Vice President at Paytm Mall.

As per the deal, only authorized sellers would be allowed to sell Apple products on the platform.

Any other independent seller would be required to get authorization from Apple before listing their products on Paytm Mall.

“This would ensure that customers get only the genuine product at a fair price,” said Paytm Mall.

IANS