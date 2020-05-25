New Delhi: China has decided to evacuate its citizens, including students, tourists and businessmen from India. Some of them have complained of facing ‘difficulties’ in India and want to return home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese embassy put out a notice on its website in this regard Monday. It asked those wanting to return home to book tickets in special flights.

The move to evacuate its citizens comes in the wake of India emerging as the 10th worst-hit country by the deadly virus. Coronavirus has infected nearly 1.40 lakh people in India.

The coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has spread to over 190 countries. It has infected over 54 lakh people and claimed more than 3.4 lakh lives. It should be stated here that 700 Indians from had been evacuated from Wuhan in February.

The notice by the Chinese embassy said people opting to return home will have to accept all quarantine and epidemic prevention arrangements. They will have to maintain the rules during flight as well as after entering China.

The notice has been written in Mandarin. It said people treated for coronavirus or having symptom of fever for last 14 days should not take the flights.

“Through the unified arrangement of the ministry of foreign affairs and relevant departments, the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in India will assist international students in India, tourists, temporary business visitors who have difficulties and are in urgent need to take a temporary flight back home to China,” the notice said.

It suggested that people from some other countries may also be evacuated. The notice said the cost of flight ticket and quarantine in China will have to be borne by the evacuees

“If your body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees (inclusive) before boarding or if you have suspected symptoms, you will be refused boarding by the airline,” the notice said.

China’s decision to evacuate its citizens from India also comes at a time when troops of both the countries are locked in a tense standoff in the disputed areas of Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh for over two weeks.

PTI