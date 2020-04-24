San Francisco: Google has introduced smarter ways to fine-tune Google Assistant to better tailor it for your environment and desired responsiveness at home.

Now, when you set up Voice Match, Google Assistant will prompt you to say full phrases instead of just the wake word ‘Hey Google’.

For example, during Voice Match set up, the Assistant will ask you to say ‘Hey Google, play my workout playlist’ so it can better identify who is engaging with significantly higher accuracy.

“With Voice Match, you can link up to six people to a single Google Assistant-powered device, so you each get tailored results when using the device,” the company said in a statement late Thursday.

Different factors, like how noisy an environment is, may affect the Assistant’s responsiveness to the wake word or cause it to accidentally activate when it hears something similar to “Hey Google.”

To address this, Google said it is rolling out a new feature that allows you to adjust how sensitive smart speakers and Smart Displays are to the wake word.

“You can make Google Assistant more sensitive if you want it to respond more often, or less sensitive to reduce unintentional activations,” said the company.

When setting up your Google Assistant, you can already choose to enable Voice Match and teach Assistant to recognise your voice so you can receive personalised results, like calendar reminders and favourite playlists — even if you share a device with other people in your household.

In the coming weeks, the users will see the option to adjust how sensitive Google Assistant is in your settings through the Google Home app.

These settings can be changed at any time and you can fine tune your preferences for each device if, for example, one is in a busy area like the kitchen while the other is on the bedroom nightstand.

This feature will be supported in English with more languages to follow, informed the company.