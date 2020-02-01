Mumbai: 90s actress Raveena Tandon has now come out in support of Kunal Kamra. The gorgeous beauty has criticized the ban by several airlines after he heckled Arnab Goswami onboard a flight.

Speaking at an event, Raveena said, “Ok, I like Kunal Kamra. Does that help? No? That doesn’t help! Actually, personally I don’t like him because he makes very personal and bad jokes but the ban on him was not justified. That I will stand for. Nonetheless, everyone has two sides of the coin.”

Raveena was speaking at an event to promote organ donation and was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra on stage.

Kunal heckled Arnab onboard Mumbai-Lucknow flight January 28 following which IndiGo banned him for six months. Air India also restricted the comedian’s access to their airline services after the video surfaced online. Rohit Mateti, who was the captain of the flight on which the incident happened, wrote a letter to the airline asserting that Kamra’s conduct through the flight may be considered “unsavoury” but could not be classified to be that of a “Level 1 Unruly passenger”. The letter was leaked online.

The ban on Kunal has been sharply criticised as civil aviation rules only mandate a three-month ban for first level unruly behaviour, as was the case. Besides, the rules require that the pilot-in-command should have filed the first complaint and initiated the process to take action. Captain Rohit Mateti’s letter said he did not raise it because in his view, Kunal Kamra didn’t cross the line.