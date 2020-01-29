Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today decided to include a chapter on road safety in Class X syllabus from the next academic session with an objective to sensitise the students about road safety rules and bring down the number of road accidents in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Transport Minister Padmanav Behera.

Briefing media after the meeting, Transport Commissioner Sanjeev Panda said the government decided to teach road safety rules to the students so that they can avoid accidents and save lives.

Panda said the School and Mass Education Department has been requested to design the chapter.

The students, among other things, will be taught about the rules under New Motor Vehicles Act, sources said.

Panda said the number of road accidents in Odisha had reduced significantly after the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act, and efforts are being made to reduce it further.

He said a decision was also taken to cover the National Highway from Rameswaram to Chandikhol under the Integrated Highway Management System.

Under the system, CCTVs would be installed, and automatic fine system would be introduced in the entire stretch to regulate movement of vehicles and reduce accidents, he said.