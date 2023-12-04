New Delhi: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Monday announced that it has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with Blinkit, Apna and Quess Corp, in an effort to generate employment and promote skill development in the country.

The partnerships aim at creating a readily available workforce for diverse industries, each contributing to different sectors of the economy.

While Apna and Quess Corp will be integrating their jobs platforms with Skill India Digital through SSO, the MoU with Blinkit will co-create curriculum, and skill the workforce for the emerging quick-commerce Industry and its warehouse job roles.

“By collaborating with private businesses, NSDC designs and implements training programmes that equip individuals with the necessary skills demanded by the evolving job market,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said in a statement.

“The organisation’s commitment to driving skill development has a cascading effect, positively influencing economic growth and enhancing the employability of millions across diverse sectors in India,” he added.

The collaboration with Blinkit will also focus on recruitment of candidates, capable of making immediate contributions to the identified job role in the quick commerce segment.

In addition, Quess will support NSDC in mobilising employers to engage in Job Fairs, while Apna will provide industry insights to NSDC and aid in conducting surveys with key employers.

IANS