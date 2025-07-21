Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), a wing of the Congress, was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel in Bhubaneswar, police said Monday.

The incident took place March 18 but came to light Sunday after the student lodged a complaint at the Mancheswar Police Station, alleging that accused Udit Pradhan mixed an intoxicating substance in her drinks and raped her in the hotel, a senior officer said.

“Based on the complaint submitted by the student, an FIR was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused was arrested on Sunday,” he said.

The woman also accused Pradhan of threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the alleged incident, the officer said.

“The accused has been booked under various provisions, including rape and criminal intimidation, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he added.

PTI