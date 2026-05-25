New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in both shifts following a change in the Bakrid holiday date.

The agency said revised examination dates for the affected candidates will be announced later.

In a public notice issued Sunday, the NTA said the decision was taken in view of the Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT) office memorandum issued May 22 regarding the revised date of the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) holiday.

In continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed, the notice said.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and contact the NTA helpdesk for any clarification.

Introduced in 2022, CUET-UG was designed to standardise undergraduate admissions across central, state, and select private universities in the country.

Replacing multiple entrance exams, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform. The exam evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.