New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) can access the answer key on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

In addition to the answer key, the NTA has also uploaded scanned copies of the candidates’ OMR answer sheets along with their recorded responses.

Candidates who wish to challenge any response in the provisional key can do so through the official portal by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question. The window to submit objections will remain open until June 5, 2025.

All challenges will be examined by subject experts. If a challenge is accepted, the answer key will be updated accordingly. The NTA clarified that the final answer key, prepared post-review, will be used to evaluate responses and determine the results. Candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. across 5,453 centres in over 500 cities nationwide. More than 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

How to check NEET UG 2025 answer key:

Go to nta.nic.in Click on the NEET UG 2025 answer key link on the homepage Log in using your credentials View and verify the answer key displayed on the screen Download and print it for future reference

The NTA has advised candidates to visit nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for regular updates. For further assistance, candidates may call 011-40759000/011-69227700 or write to noctur2025@nta.ac.in.

PNN