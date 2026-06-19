New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a nationwide mock drill Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination the day after as part of its preparations to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the test, official said Friday.

The NTA also issued a statement, saying it is fully prepared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination Sunday (June 21) with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials related to the test.

The re-examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm, it said.

According to the NTA, the re-exam involves close coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration, with 674 city coordinators overseeing city-level operations and 6,669 observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres. Centre superintendents and invigilators have been appointed at every examination centre.

In all, over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination, the NTA said.

“To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework, including end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for movement of examination materials, CCTV surveillance at all examination centres linked to centralised control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation,” the agency said.

It said mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors will be conducted before entry to examination centres, with strengthened manpower and equipment deployed at every centre. “The examination will also be monitored in real time through centralised control systems.”

“Real-time monitoring through centralised control systems is also being undertaken,” it added.

The agency said active monitoring of social media platforms is underway to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. “NTA has filed complaints with cyber-crime authorities, including 14C/MHA and CBI. Strict action is being taken against all those involved,” it said.

“Per NTA’s advisory, candidates whose biometric verification cannot be completed at the examination centre due to technical malfunction of devices, poor fingerprint quality, UIDAI connectivity issues, or any physical inability will not be denied entry to the examination hall.

“Such candidates will be required to sign a written undertaking-the format of which will be made available at the centre with the Centre Superintendent or Observer-and will then be permitted to write the examination without disturbance,” the agency said.

Manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents, it said.

The NTA said it has made a range of candidate-centric arrangements at all examination centres in view of the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions. These include reliable power backup, adequate electricity, lighting and fans, wall clocks in examination rooms, drinking water, sanitation facilities and on-site medical support.

Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, while diabetic candidates may bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with NTA guidelines, it said.

The agency said additional biometric machines and trained personnel have been deployed to expedite verification, while travel and weather advisories have been issued in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early and verify centre addresses from their admit cards.

Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm. “Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance,” the NTA said.

It advised candidates wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those wishing for full-sleeved clothing or woollens, to report early to allow time for thorough frisking.

Candidates have also been asked to verify the exact address of their examination centre from the admit card, as map applications may show incorrect pins for some centres and should not be relied upon as the sole reference.

The NTA said candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet.

Candidates appearing for the re-examination have been advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting window, keeping traffic and weather conditions in mind.

The NTA has asked candidates to strictly follow the dress code and permissible items advisory on neet.nta.nic.in.

“Carry only permitted items; mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic accessories and food packets are not allowed inside the examination hall,” the agency said.

Candidates have also been advised to rely only on official communications issued through the NEET website and avoid misinformation from unauthorised sources, the NTA said.

Advising candidates to rely only on official communications, the agency asked them not to fall prey to rumours or fraudulent claims regarding question paper leaks and to immediately report suspicious messages or channels to the NTA or cyber-crime authorities.

“Trust their preparation and remain calm. For concerns related to mental well-being, NTA has shared official helplines including Tele-MANAS (14416), the 24×7 national mental health helpline,” it said.

The agency reiterated its commitment to conducting the examination with “integrity, transparency and operational efficiency” and thanked state governments, Union Territory administrations, district authorities, police forces, examination functionaries and candidates for their cooperation.

“The entire administrative machinery stands ready to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination across India and abroad on June 21, 2026,” it added.

PTI