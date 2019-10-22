Bantala: A three-member team of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) reached Monday the Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) to observe the tigress christened ‘Sundari’ who mauled two people to death last year. Since then Sundari has been confined in an enclosed forest area. The team will also mull the proposal to increase the enclosed area to 25 hectares.

The team comprises of retired field director of Kanha Tiger Reserve, assistant inspector general, NTCA, Kamdi Hemant Bhaskar and deputy director, NTCA, VK Sharma. They will continue their inspection work Tuesday and Wednesday accompanied by Satkosia field director Pradeep Raj Karat and some other forest department officials.

The team Tuesday visited Raiguda to gather information regarding the movement of Sundari as well as her food habits. They will also keep a tab on the number of herbivorous animals in the vicinity such as deer and sambhar. Sundari is largely dependent on such animals for her food.

PNN