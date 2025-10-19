Nuapada: A day after the ruling BJP held a rally in Nuapada, the Opposition BJD Sunday organised a padayatra ahead of its candidate Snehangini Chhuria filing her nomination for the forthcoming bypoll in the Nuapada Assembly segment.

Though the Congress has accused the BJD of having a “deal” with the BJP, the rally demonstrated a full-scale campaign by the regional party to retain its stronghold.

Nuapada constituency had long been held by the BJD headed by Naveen Patnaik since 2009, apart from a brief disruption in 2014 when the BJP’s Basant Panda won.

The Nuapada bypoll was necessitated after the death of four-time local MLA and ex-minister Rajendra Dholakia September 8.

His son’s switch to the BJP prompted the BJD to nominate Chhuria, a former Baragarh legislator, to contest the seat. She will file her papers Monday.

Accompanied by hundreds of party workers and leaders, Chhuria held the rally from the Shiv temple of Nuapada.

“What you see today is not BJD’s show of strength. The party’s real strength lies in people and its workers. Our workers wanted to hold a rally and we are here on the streets,” Chhuria told reporters.

Chhuria has been elected to the Attabira Assembly segment twice and became a minister in the Naveen Patnaik ministry. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is a new entrant in the electoral battle. Congress’ candidate Ghasigiram Majjhi has contested four times from Nuapada in the past, but failed to win.

Party sources said Patnaik would hit the campaign trail for two days November 6 and 7 and canvas for Chhuria.

“Please, wait and see the impact of Naveen Babu’s campaign in Nuapada. He is very popular here and people remember his development works,” Chhuria said.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said, “Nuapada district was created Biju Patnaik. Both Biju Babu and Naveen Ji have made tremendous contributions to Nuapada.”

A street-corner meeting was also held near the collector’s office, presided over by Mishra and several local and state-level leaders.

They highlighted the alleged failures of the BJP-led state government, accusing the so-called “double-engine government” of causing “double destruction” to Nuapada during the past 16 months.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has visited Nuapada three times after the death of Rajendra Dholakia. Majhi has announced to personally take responsibility of the constituency and also announced a Rs 1,100 crore package for the area before the bypoll date was announced.

The BJD has engaged 52 senior leaders in Nuapada with specific responsibilities while BJP and Congress plan a massive campaign by engaging national and local leaders.

