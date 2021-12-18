Nuapada: Amid reports of Maoists trying to regroup in fringe areas of Chhattisgarh, security forces carried out a combing operation and busted a Maoist camp, leading to an exchange of fire with the ultras in Patadhara reserve forest area under Sinapalli police limits on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border Thursday.

Addressing a presser here Friday, Nuapada SP Pratyush Dibakar, said, “When a joint operation was being launched by SOG, CRPF and DVF personnel in the Patadhara reserve forest, an exchange of fire took place between Naxals and an SOG team,” Dibakar said that Naxals on seeing the security personnel fired at them first, following which security personnel returned the fire.

“Our teams fired around 49 rounds. The Naxals managed to escape taking advantage of the hilly terrain and thick forest cover. During the search, our teams have recovered some articles,” the SP said.

Security forces recovered five tarpaulin sheets, nine bags, nine blankets, eight umbrellas, two radio sets, a solar panel, three chargers, uniforms, knives, Maoist literature and rations. Operation is on and will continue in the fringe areas, the SP added.

PNN