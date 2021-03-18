Nuapada: Separate teams of the vigilance department Thursday carried out raids on the office and properties of ranger Sadananda Sunia over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sunia presently works as the ranger of Khariar forest department in Nuapada district.

The anti-corruption wing officials carried out raids at Sunia’s office chamber, his residential house at Sinapali and his relatives’ houses.

While the exact value of his moveable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained as the raids are underway, sources said that the vigilance sleuths have seized cash, gold ornaments and some important documents.

Notably, the properties of a deputy forest ranger identified as Keshab Nayak were raided February 12 over the same allegations. Nayak was found possessing assets worth Rs 2,02,24,386.

Similarly, the anti-corruption officials had conducted raids on the properties of Parshuram Naik, who works as an assistant engineer at Badagaon block in Sundargarh district March 9.

PNN