Mumbai: ‘Dream Girl’ actress Nushrat Bharucha often shares her glamorous pictures with her fans on social media. At times her photos go viral but sometimes she has to face trolls too.

The actress recently shared some glamorous photos with her fans on Instagram. Nusrat can be seen in a thigh-high slit gown.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Bringing sexy back! 💁‍♀️#AmazonFilmfareAwards.

Nusrat wore the dress at Amazone Filmfare Awards 2020 in Mumbai and was designed by Yousef Akbar.

There are mixed reactions to this picture. On one hand, Nushrat’s fans including celebs were seen praising her, while some social media users resorted to trolling. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira wrote, “Gosh!!!tabahi!😍😍”

Nushrat recently appeared in the film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s social black comedy, Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao, which is slated to release March 13.

Apart from that, she has signed Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s directorial venture titled Hurdang. It is a romantic film set in the background of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad. The love story also features Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in lead roles.