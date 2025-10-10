Bhubaneswar/Kendrapara: Vigilance sleuths arrested an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer for allegedly possessing properties “190 per cent” more than his known sources of income, an official said.

The officer was “caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 inside his rest room at the Tehsil Office at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district September 23”, he said.

He allegedly took the bribe from the complainant to remove an illegal structure on government land, which obstructed passage to his house, according to an official statement.

The vigilance department unearthed four buildings, seven plots, deposits amounting to Rs 18 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh linked to the OAS officer serving as Mahakalpada Tehsildar.

Two cases have been registered against him, “one for taking bribe and another for possessing properties 190 per cent more than his known sources of income”, it added.

