Bhubaneswar: The OCA Club League – 2026 witnessed four exciting matches fi lled with brilliant batting, sharp bowling, and nail-biting finishes across different grounds.

At Barabati Stadium, Union Sporting Club posted a strong total of 270 in 49.4 overs after winning the toss. Shivam Chaudhary played a magnificent knock of 123 runs off 120 balls, anchoring the innings.

For LIC Sports Club, Malay K Jena and Soubhagya Rout picked up three wickets each.

In reply, LIC Sports Club fought hard, with Santosh K Yadav scoring 67 off 83 balls, but tight bowling from Omkar Mohanty, who took 4/40, restricted them to 248/9.

Union Sporting Club secured a 22- run victory. Shivam Chaudhary was named Player of the Match.

Guests present included Santosh Kumar Jena and Ashok Kumar Das. At Ravenshaw-I Ground, Sunrise Club scored 252/8 in 50 overs, with Karan Mohapatra contributing 41 runs.

Sobhandeb Behera impressed with the ball for Jagatpur Athletic Association, claiming 3/44. Chasing 253, Jagatpur reached the target comfortably in 45.2 overs.

Vageesh Sharma’s explosive 73 off 43 balls and Sujit K Lenka’s unbeaten 53 guided the team to a four-wicket win. Vageesh Sharma was awarded Player of the Match.

Meanwhile at DRIEMS Ground, Sunshine Club posted 229 runs with MD Sohail Khan scoring 85.

Sai Subrat Jena took 2/31 for Biswa Bharati Cricket Club.

During the chase, Hemanta Nayak (48) and Ankit Yadav (47) steadied the innings as Biswa Bharati reached 230/6 in 40.5 overs to win by four wickets.

Ankit Yadav earned the Player of the Match award. At Sunshine Cricket Ground, SB Sports Club set 231 after Prabin K Luha’s brilliant 120 off 94 balls, while Kamal K Sharma starred with 6/38 for Rovers Athletic Club.

Despite Mohammad Anas’ quickfire 71 off 36 balls, Rovers were bowled out for 227. SB Sports Club clinched a thrilling four-run victory, with Prabin K Luha named Player of the Match.