Bhubaneswar: Members of the Odisha Coaching and Training Academy Association (OCTAA) Tuesday held a demonstration near the Raj Bhawan here seeking permission to reopen the coaching centres.

OCTAA secretary Pravat Tripathy said the state government has asked the schools, colleges and coaching centres to impart teachings online in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, the coaching institutes in Odisha have been facing several difficulties in imparting teachings online, he added.

OCTAA president P Choudhury said many students were unable to access the online teaching due to poor network and non-availability of good android system. “Only 10-15 per cent students are getting the benefits of online teaching. Many students from rural areas are facing problems to access online teaching,” Choudhury added.

The OCTAA president further claimed that the coaching institutes were unable to provide quality teaching through online mode. Besides, online teaching might not be beneficial for mediocre students, Choudhury said.

“So, we request the honourable Governor to ask the state government to give us the necessary permission to reopen the coaching centres,” Choudhury added.