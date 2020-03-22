Joda/Champua: As part of coronavirus prevention measure, the administration effected odd-even formula for vehicles in all civic body areas of Keonjhar district.

It was put in force in Keonjhar, Champua, Joda and Anandapur municipalities following an instruction from the Collector.

Its aim is to control heavy traffic. In Joda municipality, as people and drivers of vehicles were not aware of the scheme, the police have started making them aware of it.

The number of vehicles plying on the roads was comparatively less Saturday.

Joda IIC Raisan Murmu said execution of odd-even scheme will help the police control traffic and crowds.

At different places, police were seen intercepting vehicles and making drivers and passengers aware of the implications of this scheme in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Barbil ARTO, Manas Ranjan Sahoo said awareness drives are being carried out at the instruction of the Collector.

Executive officer of Joda municipality Suryamani Pattajoshi with the help of leading people of various wards was creating awareness about precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, local BJD leaders took part in an awareness drive at Champua sub-jail. The inmates were told about the state government’s guidelines and precautionary measures.

BJD’s minority cell head Nisar Heyat along with some social activists offered masks to inmates and staff of the sub-jail. Masks were distributed to 113 inmates.