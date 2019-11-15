Badagaon: Even as the Centre had set goals to achieve open defecation-free (ODF) India by October 2, 2019 under its Swachh Bharat Mission, most villages under Badagaon block in Sundargarh district speak of half-truths despite publicity to the contrary.

Most of the families do not use the toilets made available to them under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a report said.

Worse, male and female members of the village do not hesitate to defecate in the open even under the signages put up there declaring the areas open defecation-free. A large pond at Bhadri, Rajabandha area and a causeway of pond at block office bear the testimony of open defecation in several villages of Badagaon block.

When OrissaPOST correspondent visited ground zero to verify the truth, many villagers from Bandhadhipa, Badagaon, Litipada, Goudapda, Electripada, Bhandarapada, Dudungapada, Kinjirakela and Nuaramala admitted that 60 per cent to 70 per cent families still go out to nearby pond causeways, forests and farmlands for defecation.

When contacted, Badagaon sarpanch Sushila Danasena, naib-sarpanch Keshab Karsel, Bandhadhipa ward member Sitaram Khichidi, Badagaon slum ward member Ganesh Pruseth and Electripada ward member Hemalata Karsel said, “People defecate in the open due to lack of water supply in the region”.

In a similar vein, many villagers of Litipada and Goudapada said that they are used to defecating in the open. They use toilets only when they fall sick, local villagers added.

However, conscious villagers of Chhamunda, Salepali, Kureibaga, Birsu, Lakhapada and Phulabari had urged the local authorities to verify how many people have toilets and how many of them use them, before putting up signages.

Notably, a public awareness campaign needs to be organised in these areas for successful implementation of the programme, locals said.

