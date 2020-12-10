Cuttack: Odia actress Varsha Priyadarshini who has been passing through a rough patch, owing to her rift with husband Anubhav Mohanty, has again lodged an FIR with Purighat police in Cuttack Wednesday afternoon.

Also read: OCA to organise inter-district T20 cricket league in Odisha from December 14

However, Varsha has alleged that offensive statements were made against her by some users on social media. She produced the screenshots before Purighat police in Cuttack as proof in support of her complaint, which contained the vulgar remarks.

“Some users have posted abusive comments against me on social media, which is an attempt to tarnish my image in public. I appeal the Purighat police to launch a probe and take stringent action against the wrongdoers,” Varsha alleged in her FIR.

Notably, the actress has been in the spotlight for her marital discord with her husband and in-laws. The Supreme Court mediation centre held its first round of mediation November 18 between the couple through videoconferencing to settle their marital discord.

PNN