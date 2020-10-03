Bhubaneswar: Odia boy Sanat Rath has set a Guinness World Record in holding ‘tree posture’ (Brukhyasana) for the longest time. Sanat achieved the rare feat by holding this posture for one hour 6 minutes and 55 seconds.

Sanat said that the purpose of the attempt is to promote Yoga as a way of living and celebrating life. “Yoga, cycling and exercise are very important for youngsters. By pursuing these physical workouts, a youth can remain fit and stress-free,” Sanat said.

Also read: Keonjhar admin wants NHAI to repair NH-215, 49 on war footing, warns of legal action

Earlier, Sanat found his way into Limca Book of Records with the largest collection of unique cycles.

“From my very childhood days, I have always cherished the dream of setting world records. As of now, I have entries in Guinness World Record and Limca Book of Records. My dream has come true and I am feeling very satisfied,” the youth gleamed.

Congratulatory messages and good wishes are pouring in from different quarters for him for this rare achievement. Odisha-born Sanat is presently working for a multinational company in Bangalore.

PNN