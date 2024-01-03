Bhubaneswar: In an unprecedented feat for Regional Indian Cinema, the Odia film ‘Dear Purusha,’ directed by Jiit Chakraborty and produced by Jhilik Motion Pictures, has made history as the First Odia Film to grace the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City, according to an official announcement. This marks a significant achievement for the Indian Regional film industry.

The film intricately explores the lives of six couples, providing a compelling portrayal of men navigating societal expectations and familial challenges. At its core is Chitrangada, a valiant warrior advocating for men’s perspectives, creating suspense around the unfolding quest for justice.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Maheswata Ray, Siddhant Mohapatra, and others, ‘Dear Purusha’ captures cultural nuances. Renowned cinematographer Iswar Barik and composer Gaurav Anand contribute to the film’s visual and auditory appeal.

This achievement not only elevates ‘Dear Purusha’ but also opens avenues for regional cinema to make a substantial impact globally. The film’s unique storyline and captivating characters have transcended cultural boundaries, resonating with audiences beyond geographical constraints.

Iswar Barik, the renowned cinematographer behind ‘Dear Purusha,’ and Gaurav Anand, the music composer, have played pivotal roles in bringing the film to life. Teasers and trailers, available on Sidharth Music, have already garnered interest, offering a glimpse into the soul-stirring melodies and captivating storyline.

Jhilik Bhattacharjee, the producer of the movie and Founder of Jhilik Motion Pictures, expressed her satisfaction, stating, “Being featured on Times Square is significant for ‘Dear Purusha’ and the regional cinema fraternity, especially Odia Film and Entertainment Industry. It highlights the power of storytelling to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.”

With this historic feat, ‘Dear Purusha’ anticipates increased interest as it prepares for its release on January 11, Thursday, across Odisha, followed by other regions of India. The film’s team looks forward to sharing this unique narrative that addresses conversations on a global scale about men’s mental health.

PNN