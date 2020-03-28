Krushnaprasad: 35 labourers from Krushnaprasad locality under Puri district who are stuck in Bangalore due to lockdown have sought help from the Odisha government for their safe return to the state.

The labourers were working in a private construction company in Bangalore. Now with all work suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak they want to return to their native places.

However, the lockdown is preventing them from leaving Bangalore and hence they have sought the government’s help. They are also running out of finances,making their survival extremely difficult. Therefore, they have expressed their grief through a video on Facebook and appealed to the Odisha government to bring them back to the state.

PNN