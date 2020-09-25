Bhubaneswar: A team of researchers led by Odia scientist Sanjib Kumar Karmee and South African colleague Professor Sanette Marx have developed a new technical method for turning coffee waste into liquid bio-fuel.

“Every day over two billion cups of coffee are consumed worldwide. During the brewing of coffee, residues known as coffee grounds are formed. These are thrown away. Around six to nine million tonne of used coffee grounds are dumped every year,” Karmee said.

The dumping of coffee grounds is detrimental for the environment as decomposition of the material results in release of methane into the environment. Methane is harmful as it is one of the major causes of global warming, Karmee pointed out.

“However, by using the newly-developed method of the research team, coffee waste can now be converted into bio-diesel and renewable diesel. This technology is important for farmers and entrepreneurs, since it is about conversion of waste to wealth,” the scientist said.

The technology to convert coffee grounds into fule has emerged after a lot of experimental work, informed Karmee. The research was done at the North-West University, Potchefstroom in South Africa. Other members of the team were Dr Roelf Venter, Tony de Milem, Jaco Louw and Chantelle Truter.

Notably, Koraput, Rayagada, Phulbani and Keonjhar are among the major coffee producing districts in Odisha.

PNN