New Delhi: Odisha-born scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Thursday took charge as the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Mohapatra is the first Odia to reach at the top position in IMD.

Mohapatra hails from Bhadrak district. He completed his schooling from Aparti Charan High School in the district and graduation from Bhadrak College.

Mohapatra told the media that he will request the government to bring new technology for the weather forecasting and that his priorities will be to provide accurate information of weather to every Indian.

“We try to promote startups in this field through data sharing and technical guidance which would help in ushering of new India,” said Mohapatra.

The Ministry of Personnel had appointed him as Director General of IMD June 4.

It is to be mentioned here that the IMD is responsible for weather and climate related forecasts for the country. It is also mandated to warn against severe weather phenomena like cyclones, dust storms, heavy rain and snow, cold and heat-waves, among others.