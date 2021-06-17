Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, was shifted to the ICU after health condition deteriorated, family sources informed.

Mishra tested positive for Covid-19 and was under home isolation. As her condition deteriorated May 19 evening, she was rushed to a private hospital and admitted to the ICU. Later she was shifted from the ICU to ward and was undergoing treatment there.

She was shifted to the ICU again after her condition deteriorated Wednesday evening.

The singer’s fans, fellow singers, music directors, actors and other persons associated with the Odia film industry have wished her a speedy recovery.

Notably, her father had succumbed to Covid-19 May 10 while undergoing treatment.

A gifted singer, Mishra made her debut with film Kula Nandan at the age of 16. She is known for her melodious voice and has won many awards. So far, she has rendered her voice in more than 160 Odia movies, 22 Bengali films and sung hundreds of devotional songs. She won the ‘Odisha Film Award’ for best singer for her song Tu Mo Suna Tu Mo Hira (Love Master).

