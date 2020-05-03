Jharsuguda/Chhatrapur: Three buses carrying as many as 70 students who were stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota amid the ongoing lockdown reached Jharsuguda district Sunday morning.

According to sources, the students were undergoing coaching in various institutions at Kota for competitive examinations such as IITs and medical entrance examinations among others.

After a preliminary health check-up, the students were asked to go home and undergo home-quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, two buses carrying 135 migrant workers from Surat reached Badamadhapur village under Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district. While the first bus reached Saturday late night, the second bus reached Sunday morning.

A medical team led by public health officer Barun Panigrahi was present on the spot to conduct preliminary health screening of the migrant workers after their arrival.

The district administration has set up quarantine centres at Badamadhapur panchayat office and Sadhana centre under Chikalkhandi panchayat where all the returnees have been put under quarantine for 14 days.

