Bhubaneswar: Odia television star Rajeswari Ray Mohapatra passed away Wednesday night at a private hospital in the city.

She was receiving treatment at a private hospital, according to reports, and reportedly had long-term lung and brain cancer symptoms.

In a Facebook post from earlier this year, she declared her intention to fight back. To support her at this challenging period in her life, she also asked for the goodwill of her followers.

Rajeswari stands out as a prominent name in the serial industry. She had gained everyone’s affection and admiration for her amazing acting. She has created magic on stage in a number of well-liked serials, including ‘Uansi Kanya’.