Bhubaneswar: Dr Sasmita Kar, an assistant professor at Ramadevi Women’s University, Friday won Rs. 3.20 lakh in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a much-talked-about TV quiz show on Sony Entertainment Television.

Dr. Kar is from Sambalpur district. She is an assistant professor in Education department of the university.

She appeared on the show aired on Sony Entertainment Television Thursday and Friday.

Dr. Kar grabbed the ‘hot seat’ after winning the ‘Fastest Finger First’ round during the end part of the show i.e. Thursday. Friday she came face to face with Hindi cinema legend and host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan.

She successfully cleared two levels by answering a total of 10 questions. She did not proceed to the last round and chose to quit the game with Rs 3.20 lakh cash reward as she ran out of lifelines.

Daughter of Batakrushna Sadangi of Niali in Cuttack district, Sasmita is the wife of senior journalist Sukanta Kar in Sambalpur.

PNN