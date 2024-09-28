Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak: Nine people were arrested Saturday for allegedly being involved in a clash between two communities and an attack on police personnel in Odsiha’s Bhadrak district over an “objectionable” post by a man on social media, police said.

The man, accused of posting on social media the “objectionable” comment that triggered tension among people in the district, was also apprehended, a senior officer said.

The government suspended internet services in Bhadrak for two days after police personnel were pelted with stones during a protest on Friday over the social media post.

“The man responsible for the social media post has been held,” said Bhadrak DSP Anshuman Diwedi, who was among the two police personnel injured in stone pelting.

Nine others were also apprehended for “rioting charges”, another officer said.

The DSP said the situation is “under control and the prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Puruna Bazar and Dhamnagar Police Station areas to maintain law and order”.

Earlier in the day, the state’s home department, in a notification, said that the internet services would remain suspended in Bhadrak for 48 hours till 2 am on September 30 under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The government order also mentioned that the use and access to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other mediums of data services, mobile internet and broadband services will be prohibited to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages.

A group of people had lodged a complaint against a youth, who allegedly posted some “objectionable material” on social media, hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

The members of the community took out a protest rally on Friday, alleging delay in police action against the accused.

When the rally was stopped as it was held without prior permission of the administration, a team of police personnel was pelted with stones by the protesting people.

Two policemen, including the DSP, were injured and the vehicle of Bhadrak Tehsildar was damaged, police said.

A clash broke out between two communities in Santhia area of the district over the social media post on Friday afternoon. The violence later spread to Dhamnagar area in the district, another senior officer said.

“Any congregation, gathering, meeting, agitation are strictly prohibited in the proceeding area and violation of the same shall be viewed seriously by the district administration,” the order issued by the administration said.

At least 14 platoons (1 platoon comprising 30 personnel) of police force have been deployed in violence-hit Puruuna Bazaar and Dhamnagar, police said.

The police force intensified patrolling to restore peace in the district.

Meanwhile, senior officials, including DIG, Bhadrak SP and the district collector, held discussions with members of the peace committee, an official said.

PTI