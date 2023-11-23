Rayagada: As many as eleven students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School located at Barijhola on the outskirts of Rayagada town were hospitalised after falling sick, a source said Thursday.

All the affected students belong to Class-X and Class-XI.

According to the source, initially, a Class-X girl student fell off the first floor of the school. However, it is not clear how she fell.

Afterwards, 10 students suddenly fell sick one after the other. All of them were admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Rayagada.

The source further informed that all the students were taken to the hospital via auto-rickshaws instead of ambulances.

Meanwhile, the school authorities were tightlipped regarding the incident.

There has been resentment among the parents’ circles over the incident. Tensions erupted on the premises of the hospital as the guardians of the affected students questioned the alleged mismanagement by the school authorities.

However, the principal of the school, M Rajani said that the students fell ill after eating tiffins.

PNN