Umerkote: A court in Nabarangpur district Saturday sentenced 19 people to life imprisonment in the 2016 Baunsabeda triple-murd*r and arson case, bringing an end to a trial that lasted nearly a decade.

The Additional District and Sessions Court at Umerkote also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict, while another accused was directed to pay Rs 5,000. Among those convicted is former Umerkote block BJD president Debi Singh Majhi, who was absent during the pronouncement of the verdict due to ill health.

The case dates back to July 16, 2016, when violence erupted in Baunsabeda village under Neura gram panchayat following a dispute over government land. According to the prosecution, villagers objected to cultivation allegedly carried out by Balaram Harijan on the land.

Tensions escalated after he was accused of uprooting saplings planted there by the Forest department. A group of tribal residents later went to Balaram’s house to question him.

During the confrontation, Balaram attacked Gurubaru Bhatra with a knife, while Ganapati Harijan killed Fagunu Bhatra by slitting his throat. Fagunu died on the spot, while Gurubaru succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.

The incident triggered widespread unrest. An enraged crowd surrounded Balaram’s house, pelted stones and set it ablaze. Balaram was subsequently caught while attempting to flee and was beaten to death.

Two separate cases were registered at Umerkote police station following the violence. After examining witness testimonies and evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunita Pattnaik convicted 19 accused and awarded life sentences. Seventeen convicts were present in court during the hearing and were sent to jail after the verdict.